Bickleton eliminated Trout Lake from the Yakima Valley District 1B boys basketball playoffs last Saturday with a 67-57 victory at Goldendale High School.
The win earned the Pirates (8-12) a rematch with the Sunnyside Christian Knights ( 13-9) on Tuesday in a loser-out game. The Knight lost to top-seeded Yakama Nation, 77-45.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will play the Eagles (20-2) on Friday in the third round of the double-elimination tournament. A win on Friday will send the Eagles to the WIAA Regional Playoffs.
Last Saturday, the score stood at 18-16, Pirates, at the end of the first quarter. In the second, the Pirates went on their first of a handful of scoring runs that tipped the balance in their favor.
A 10-2 run pushed Bickleton’s lead to 28-18 with 4:22 left in the half. The halftime score was 33-25.
Early in the second half, Trout Lake rallied to cut the lead to 35-30. Bickleton countered with a 8-2 run that gave it a 43-32 lead with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Trout Lake racked up the next 6 points to get the lead back under double figures, pulling with 43-38 at the 1:25 mark. The Pirates ended the period where they ended the first half: with an 8-point lead, 46-38.
In the final quarter, the Pirates unloaded an 11-3 run on the Mustangs to take firm control of the game. The last basket of the series boosted the score to 57-41 with 3:53 to go.
Trout Lake tallied the next 6 points to pull with 57-47 with 2:28 on the clock. The teams traded points the rest of the way.
The Pirates’ Christian Arriaga led all scorers with 24 points. He dropped 10 of those in the fourth quarter. His 3-point shooting (he made four 3-pointers) helped tame the Mustangs. He also was solid defensively, finishing with 8 reboudns and 3 steals.
John Cardenas also had a big game for Bickleton. He scored many of his 17 points off steals as the Pirates capitalized on Trout Lake ball-handling mistakes. He added 6 rebounds and 3 steals.
Matthew Magana, who made four 3-pointers, followed with 14 points. Dakota Riggs had 5 points to go with a team-high 10 rebounds.
Junior wing scorer David Garcia kept his side in the game with 3-point shooting. He made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Sophomore point guard Josh Keller followed with 14 points (two 3-pointers) and sophomore center Carson Lanz was next in line with 12 (5-of-5 free throws).
Trout Lake outscored Bickleton 33-30 from the 3-point line in what was mostly a perimeter game. As a result, neither team shot many free throws. The Mustangs converted 8 of 8 from the line while Bickleton went 4 for 6 (Scott McBride was 3 for 4).
In any event, it was a game that helped Trout Lake (5-14) move on from its 100-16 loss to Yakama Nation in Friday’s opening round at Goldendale High School.
The win earned the Pirates (8-12) a rematch with the Sunnyside Christian Knights ( 13-9) on Tuesday in a loser-out game. The Knight lost to top-seeded Yakama Nation, 77-45.
The winner of Tuesday’s game will play the Eagles (20-2) on Friday in the third round of the double-elimination tournament. A win on Friday will send the Eagles to the WIAA Regional Playoffs.
Last Saturday, the score stood at 18-16, Pirates, at the end of the first quarter. In the second, the Pirates went on their first of a handful of scoring runs that tipped the balance in their favor.
A 10-2 run pushed Bickleton’s lead to 28-18 with 4:22 left in the half. The halftime score was 33-25.
Early in the second half, Trout Lake rallied to cut the lead to 35-30. Bickleton countered with a 8-2 run that gave it a 43-32 lead with 2:43 remaining in the third quarter.
Trout Lake racked up the next 6 points to get the lead back under double figures, pulling with 43-38 at the 1:25 mark. The Pirates ended the period where they ended the first half: with an 8-point lead, 46-38.
In the final quarter, the Pirates unloaded an 11-3 run on the Mustangs to take firm control of the game. The last basket of the series boosted the score to 57-41 with 3:53 to go.
Trout Lake tallied the next 6 points to pull with 57-47 with 2:28 on the clock. The teams traded points the rest of the way.
The Pirates’ Christian Arriaga led all scorers with 24 points. He dropped 10 of those in the fourth quarter. His 3-point shooting (he made four 3-pointers) helped tame the Mustangs. He also was solid defensively, finishing with 8 reboudns and 3 steals.
John Cardenas also had a big game for Bickleton. He scored many of his 17 points off steals as the Pirates capitalized on Trout Lake ball-handling mistakes. He added 6 rebounds and 3 steals.
Matthew Magana, who made four 3-pointers, followed with 14 points. Dakota Riggs had 5 points to go with a team-high 10 rebounds.
Junior wing scorer David Garcia kept his side in the game with 3-point shooting. He made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points. Sophomore point guard Josh Keller followed with 14 points (two 3-pointers) and sophomore center Carson Lanz was next in line with 12 (5-of-5 free throws).
Trout Lake outscored Bickleton 33-30 from the 3-point line in what was mostly a perimeter game. As a result, neither team shot many free throws. The Mustangs converted 8 of 8 from the line while Bickleton went 4 for 6 (Scott McBride was 3 for 4).
In any event, it was a game that helped Trout Lake (5-14) move on from its 100-16 loss to Yakama Nation in Friday’s opening round at Goldendale High School.
Yakama 100, Trout Lake 16: Freshman Wyatt McNealey scored 5 points for the Mustangs in their loss to the Eagles last Friday. The Eagles held a 33-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Five Yakama players scored in double figures, led by Bryce Strom’s 23.
Sunnyside Christian 77, Bickleton 31: A 27-point third quarter blew the game open for the Knights last Friday.
The Knights led 13-6 after one quarter, 30-16 at halftime, and 57-20 through three quarters.
John Cardenas had 17 points to pace the Pirates and Matthew Magana scored 7. Sunnyside’s Nate Moore led all scorers with 19 points.
The Knights led 13-6 after one quarter, 30-16 at halftime, and 57-20 through three quarters.
John Cardenas had 17 points to pace the Pirates and Matthew Magana scored 7. Sunnyside’s Nate Moore led all scorers with 19 points.
Yakama 77, Sunnyside Christian 45: The Eagles won their third in a row this season against the Knights. They mounted a 23-14 first-quarter lead and led 41-24 at the half.
Bryce Strom again led the way, this time with 21 points. Tyler Groenweg’s 16 points paced the three-time defending state champion Knights.
Bryce Strom again led the way, this time with 21 points. Tyler Groenweg’s 16 points paced the three-time defending state champion Knights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.