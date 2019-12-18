Columbia High girls basketball opened the 2019-20 season with four straight wins. Two of those wins came in Miller Gym, where the Bruins outscored their opponents 117 to 102.
The Bruins tipped off the new season on Dec. 4 with a 57-47 victory at home over the Trout Lake Mustangs.
They followed that up with a 42-21 non-league win on Dec. 7 over the Riverside Pirates in Boardman, Ore.
CHS ran its win streak to three games on Dec. 9 with a 60-55 overtime victory over the visiting Golden-dale Timberwolves.
The Bruins improved to 4-0 with a 48-37 non-conference win over Southwest District opponent Hoquiam there last Friday.
“We are a very young, scrappy team with energy, enthusiasm, and great desire,” said returning Bruins Coach Don Struck after the Goldendale game. “I am beyond pleased with the poise and tenacity we are seeing so far.”
Through three games, junior Mya Aman led the Bruins in scoring with 29 points.
Freshmen Sydney Aman and Teagan Blankenship followed with 25 and 23 points, respectively. Fresh-man Maggie Bryan tallied 20 and sophomore Chloe Clifford scored 18.
Junior Keri Hylton led CHS in rebounding with 19 rebounds in three games. Sydney Aman was next in line with 18, followed by Mya Aman and Blankenship with 16 apiece.
Clifford paced the team in steals with 14.
At Columbia 57, Trout Lake 47: Sydney Aman had 10 points and 11 rebounds in the Bruins’ season-opening win.
Keri Hylton almost tallied a double-double of her own. She finished with 10 rebounds and 8 points.
Chloe Clifford supplied 7 points (all in the second half), 6 steals, and 4 assists. Mya Aman had 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Columbia 42, at Riverside 21: Mya Aman led the way with 9 points and 7 steals.
Teagan Blankenship scored 7 points, and Maggie Bryan and Chloe Clifford each netted six. Bryan was CHS’s top rebounder with 5 rebounds.
At Columbia 60, Goldendale 55 (OT): The Bruins outscored the visitors 12-7 in the 4-minute extra period for their third-straight win.
Teagan Blankenship scored 5 of her 10 points and Sydney Aman tallied 4 of her 12 in overtime.
Blankenship drained the Bruins’ only 3-pointer of the game in OT, while Aman earned her points from the foul line, where she went 6 for 6 on the night.
The Bruins were 7 for 10 from the line in overtime and 17 for 29 overall.
Mya Aman scored a team-high 13 points to go with 6 rebounds. Maggie Bryan chipped in 10 points.
Blankenship grabbed a team-best 7 rebounds. Chloe Clifford led the team with 4 steals.
Columbia 48, at Hoquiam 37: The Bruins led all the way en route to their fourth win in four starts.
Maggie Bryan scored a team-high 16 for CHS and Sydney Aman had 13.
Mya Aman contributed 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and 3 assists.
Freshman Alise Gimlin led CHS with 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Chloe Clifford chipped in 5 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.
The Bruins led 10-4 after one quarter, 20-10 at halftime, and 33-21 after three.
