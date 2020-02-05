Columbia High’s effort to break into the win column in 1A Trico League boys basketball standings took a couple of hits last week in Miller Gym.
The Bruins (0-7 in Trico, 2-15 overall) lost at home to the second-place La Center Wildcats last Thursday, 69-26, in a game the visitors led from start to finish.
La Center led 17-5 after one quarter, then pulled away in the second 8 minutes of action after Columbia cut the lead to 17-7 at the 6:02 mark. The Wildcats went on a 20-0 run to close out the first half and take a 37-7 halftime lead into their locker room.
The closest CHS got in the second half was 29 points in the third quarter. A running clock under the 40-point-lead rule kicked in with a minute to go in the period and ran throughout the fourth quarter.
Chase Colloton led the Bruins with 8 points. Davis Koester scored 7, Jacob Lockman had 6, Zavier Smith tallied 3, and Ben Allen added 2.
Seton Prep 64, at Columbia 45: The Cougars won every quarter but the fourth on the way to their Jan. 28 Trico League victory over the Bruins in Miller Gym.
Third-place Seton Prep led 21-13 after one quarter, 36-23 at halftime, and 50-29 through three quarters of play.
Jacob Lockman and Isaac Wang eacg scored 9 to share high-point honors for the Bruins. Davis Koester and Zavier Smith chipped in 8 apiece.
Chase Colloton contributed 5 points, Ben Allen had 4, and Dylan Connely donated 3 to the CHS cause.
The Bruins produced slight scoring advantages in free throws (10 for 16 vs. 7-17 for the Cougars) and 3-point baskets (15 points vs. 9). The Cougars made up the deficits by outscoring the Bruins from inside the 3-point arc, 48-20.
Columbia High had three Trico games remaining on its slate at the start of this week. The Bruins visited King’s Way on Tuesday, travel to Castle Rock on Thursday, and play their home finale on Friday against King’s Way. The latter is a make-up game from Jan. 17.
Trout Lake 68, at Klickitat/Glenwood 49: Liam McLaughlin racked up a double-double of 16 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Mustangs to a Greater Columbia 1B League victory in Glenwood.
The win elevated Trout Lake’s league record to 2-3. The Mustangs lost two tilts the weekend before, falling to Bickleton, 60-43 on Jan. 24 and to Sunnyside Christian, 67-39, on the 25th.
Trout Lake 58, at Lyle/Wishram 49: The Mustangs got back into the win column on Jan. 28 when they defeated the Cougars in in non-league play at Lyle.
The Mustangs’ Carson Lanz led all scor-ers with 26 points.
Trout Lake lost to league-leading Yaka-ma Nation at home last Saturday, by a score of 93-43. Details were unavailable at this week’s press deadline.
Trout Lake closes out its regular season this weekend as it looks to lock up the league’s No. 3 Yakima Valley District tournament seed. Trout Lake (2-4 in league) hosts Bickleton on Friday, then travels to Sunnyside Christian on Saturday.
Other games: Sunnyside Christian beat Klickitat/Glenwood, 72-27, last Saturday, in Klickitat. Details were unavailable at the press deadline.
