Three CHS wrestlers won 1A Trico League champion-ships last Saturday at King’s Way Christian HS in Hazel Dell.
Senior Cody Eckman was first at 120 pounds, senior Payden Webster finished on top at 132, and senior Bowen Durkee prevailed in the 182 bracket.
All told, Columbia High qualified 11 wrestlers for Saturday’s Region 2 Meet at Hoquiam HS. The Top Four placers in all 14 weight classes will qualify for the WI-AA Mat Classic, Feb. 21-22, in the Tacoma Dome.
CHS wrestlers tallied two seconds, three thirds, three fourths, and one fifth at the league meet and placed fourth in final team scoring.
Eckman pinned his final opponent, Paulo Vidales of Seton Prep, at 5:24 of the third period. Calvin Andrews was fifth at 120; he’s an alternate to Regionals.
Webster, the top seed at 132, won a 5-1 decision over No. 2 seed Abiy LaCombe of Stevenson to capture his Trico title.
Top-seeded Durkee scored a quick fall in his championship match versus Tris-tin Turner of Stevenson. It was all over in 39 seconds. Teammate Andrew Risco finished fourth at 182. He fell to Castle Rock’s Jaden Outwater in the first period.
Senior Jack Kelly was seeded second at 138 and finished as the runner-up. He fell to La Center’s Hunter Mallicoat at 4:31 of the third period.
Josiah Nelson took second at 220 while CHS’s two heavyweights, juniors Juan Acosta and David Durham, placed third and fourth, respectively. Acosta won the consolation final by forfeit.
Noah Roden placed third at 106 to earn a Regional wrestling berth in his rookie season. He won his last bout by 12-8 decision over Jarom Rader of La Center.
Jose Evangelista Villa also secured a third-place finish. He won by fall over Clay Roberts of La Center at 1:51 of the first period.
Seth Miller fell to Lane Roberts of La Center at 1:18 in the 160 consolation final to finish fourth.
