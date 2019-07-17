On Monday, July 15, Washing-ton State Department of Transpor-tation’s contractor, Crestline Con-struction Co., LLC, began construc-ting a roundabout on State Route 14 at Wind River Road, near the town of Carson.
“With more than 200 roundabouts on Washington state highways, roundabouts have a proven track record of keeping traffic moving along our state highways,” said Project Engineer Devin Reck. “While folks may encounter some travel delays during construction, when complete, this roundabout will help improve safety, access and travel times along this stretch of highway.”
What to expect during construction:
*Intermittent single-lane closures with flaggers on SR 14, throughout the work zone.
*A temporary 30-day closure of Wind River Road.
*Travelers should use caution and reduce speeds through the works zone, and expect delays of up to 20 minutes.
A temporary full closure of Wind River Road:
*A full closure of Wind River Road is tentatively scheduled to begin in late-July and continue for 30-consecutive days.
*During the closure, contractor crews will work to stabilize the adjacent hillside near the highway.
*During the closure, travelers wishing to get to the town of Carson will follow a signed detour from SR 14 to Hot Springs Avenue and into Carson.
*Hot Springs Avenue will re-main open as the alternative route between SR 14 and Carson for the duration of the project.
*SR 14 will remain open during the closure of Wind River Road.
Currently, there are only two access routes between Carson and the highway: Hot Springs Avenue and Wind River Road. The Wind River flows right beside Hot Springs Avenue and could cause enough erosion to close this roadway. If this happens, Wind River Road will be the primary route for all traffic in and out of Carson. A roundabout at this location will help both improve traffic access and reduce the potential for severe collisions that block the road.
The $6.8 million project is funded partly by a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the 2015 Connecting Washington transportation package.
