The White Salmon City Council is discussing a draft ordinance that provides for the registration of short-term rentals within the city limits of White Salmon.
The draft ordinance does not address zoning. It is a registration process that provides a process for the city to know who is providing short-term rentals, where they are located, provides guidelines for providing short-term rentals, and educates the owners of short-term rentals that state and city taxes are required to be collected.
The discussion will take place tonight, Wednesday, July 17, at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at 220 NE Church Ave.
A copy of the draft ordinance is available in the City Council’s Agenda Packet for the July 17, council meeting on the City’s website, http://www.white-salmon.net.
On the home page click on the upcoming meeting of July 17 and then click on the “Packet” item. If you click on the agenda item number, it will take you directly to the materials provided to the City Council regarding the draft ordinance. Hard copies of the agenda packet are also available at City Hall.
The City Council is taking public comment under this item regar-ding the draft ordinance that provides for the registration of short-term rentals.
City Clerk/Treasurer Jan Bren-ding stressed that “the draft ordinance does not address zoning.”
According to Brending, the City Community Development Com-mittee has been discussing short-term rentals for some time and has provided brief updates to the City Council during regular meetings under Committee updates.
“It really is the desire of the City to know who owns short-term rentals, where they are located, to provide guidelines for Good Neighbor behavior, educating short-term rental owners that taxes must be collected on short-term rentals and remitted to the state,” Brending explained.
If you have questions regarding the draft ordinance, please contact Brending at janb@ci.white-salmon. wa.us or 509-493-1133.
